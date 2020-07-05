MAYS

GLORIA (nee Kostrzewski)

On June 20, 2020 age 66. Born in Philadelphia, Gloria lived there her entire life. After graduating from Little Flower High School, she attended the nursing school at Women's

Medical College. She worked

at Jefferson University Hospital her entire career. She is survived by her devoted husband, Keith; sisters Catherine Crossan (Robert), Rita Churnetski (Joseph, deceased), brother Edward Kostrzewski (Diane); six nieces and nephews and their families. She is pre-deceased by her parents; sisters and brothers-in-law Arlene Albright (Raymond), Mary Ann Kollinger (Ted), and Judith Koch; and by a nephew

Theodore Kollinger.

Her cremated remains were buried in the family plot at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.



