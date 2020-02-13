|
|
NELSON
GLORIA (nee Cooperstein)
On February 11, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Eli; loving mother Maureen Bierhoff and Richard (Paula) Nelson; devoted grandmother of David, Jeffrey (Julie), Harris (Carmen) and Brooke (Paul); Great-grand-mother of Julia, Yaakov and Max. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services, Friday, 12 Noon precisely at Haym Salomon Mem. Park. Contributions in her memory may be made to Jewish Family Service of Lehigh Co., 2004 W. Allen St., Allentown, PA 18104.
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 13, 2020