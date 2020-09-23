Of Mount Laurel and Margate, NJ, passed away peacefully on September 20, 2020 after a short illness. She was 90 years old. Devoted wife of the late Edward J. Kelbon Sr. Loving mother of Edward J. Kelbon Jr., Esq. and his wife Regina Kelbon, Esq., as well as Lorraine Gersbach (nee Kelbon) and her husband Peter Gersbach. She was the proud grandmother of Ashley Turco and her husband Russell Turco, Dr. Nicole Kelbon and her husband Dr. James Brandt, Melissa Cattai and Kristen Kelbon. She was also the caring great grandmother of Ellie Turco. Relatives and friends are invited to the Viewing on Friday Sept. 25th from 8:15-10:15 A.M. at the BRADLEY FUNERAL HOME, Rt. 73 and Evesham Rd, Marlton, NJ. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:00 A.M. Friday at St. Joan of Arc Church, Marlton, NJ. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon, PA. Donations can be made in Gloria's name to the American Cancer Society
.