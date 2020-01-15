|
SARNO
GLORIA THERESA
Of Phila., on January 10, 2020. A kind and gentle person who loved spending time with family and friends. Daughter of the late Henry and Mary Sarno. Sister of Mary Sarno. Beloved cousin of Adell Kochubka and many other special family members and friends.
Visitation will be Thursday from 9:30-10:15 A.M., at Immaculate Conception Church, 8th and Green Streets, Marcus Hook. Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. on Thursday at the church. Burial will be in Lawn Croft Cemetery, Linwood. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to , www.stjude.com or The Paget Foundation at www.paget.org.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 15, 2020