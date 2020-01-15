Home

Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home
5980 Chichester Ave
Aston, PA 19014
610-358-3255
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:15 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
21 W 8th St
Marcus Hook, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
10:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
21 W 8th S
Marcus Hook, PA
View Map
Resources
SARNO
GLORIA THERESA
Of Phila., on January 10, 2020. A kind and gentle person who loved spending time with family and friends. Daughter of the late Henry and Mary Sarno. Sister of Mary Sarno. Beloved cousin of Adell Kochubka and many other special family members and friends.
Visitation will be Thursday from 9:30-10:15 A.M., at Immaculate Conception Church, 8th and Green Streets, Marcus Hook. Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. on Thursday at the church. Burial will be in Lawn Croft Cemetery, Linwood. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to , www.stjude.com or The Paget Foundation at www.paget.org.
Please visit for condolences and full obituary

www.nolanfidale.com

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 15, 2020
