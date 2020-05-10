GLORIA "Jimmy" (Rogach) Van GULICK
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share GLORIA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Van GULICK
GLORIA (nee Rogach),
Longtime resident of Newtown, PA, died peacefully at Attleboro Senior Living Community on Friday, May 1, 2020. She passed quietly from complications of old age. She was born in Phila., PA, the daughter of John and Caroline Rogach. Gloria or Jimmy, as she was known to friends and family, graduated from the University of Pennsylvania in 1950. She worked as a biochemist with CIBA on the development of new vaccines and medicines. Gloria enjoyed playing the piano, gardening, antiquing, dancing and attending society events. She served as National President of the Dames of the Loyal Legion from 1982-4. She is survived by her children, Robert R. Van Gulick, Jr. (Amy) and Karen Prestegord (Adam), grand-children Elizabeth Brady (Andrew), Emily Van Gulick, Robert Prestegord and Sean Prestegord, and great grandson Carson Brady. Preceding her in death was her husband, Robert R. Van Gulick, Sr. Burial will be private at Arlington National Cemetery. A celebration of life will take place when family and friends can be together.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Burial
Arlington National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Swartz-Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
323 East Washington Avenue
Newtown, PA 18940
215-968-3891
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved