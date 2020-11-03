1/
GOLDIE (nee Gangursky) FELDMAN
on October 29, 2020. Beloved wife of the late David J.; Loving mother of Eileen Longo Stellrecht (Ewald A.); Dear sister of Edna Tohancyn and David Gangursky; Devoted grandmother of Daphne (Erol), Jessica (Christian), Mark (Elizabeth) and Julie (Scott); Adoring great-grandmother of Isobel, Sasha, Maxfield, Samuel, Matthew and Annie. Goldie was born on March 4, 1924, in Philadelphia, the youngest daughter of seven children. Parents, Fannie (nee Cherwin) and Isadore Gangursky. Goldie had a 30+ year career as a Federal Government employee marked by upward mobility. She was an integral member of the aircraft design department at the Naval Air Facility. After retirement she and Dave traveled extensively throughout the United States with his group from the USS Boxer; visited their granddaughter in Italy during her study abroad. Goldie enjoyed many years of Summer getaways at the Jersey shore together with Dave and with the whole family. She loved living in center-city Philadelphia with her beloved sister and pal, Edna. They were a recognizable duo together, lunching, walking to Rittenhouse Square, or taking the bus to Chinatown to one of their favorite spots. She was a wordsmith, always busy with a crossword puzzle, cutting out cartoons and newspaper articles to send to her grandchildren; many years of selecting gifts on great-grandchildren's birthdays were her field of expertise and joy. The cards, drawings, invitations, mementos of celebrations together from grandchildren and great-grandchildren received by her were saved, marked by her as "treasures" and at her request will be buried with her. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services, Wednesday, 12 Noon precisely at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery (Sec. 4), Collingdale, PA. Contributions in her memory may be made to a charity of the donor's choice. www.goldsteinsfuneral.com www.goldsteinsfuneral.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 3, 2020.
