MARCELLUS
FR. GORDON E. , O.S.A.
On Friday, March 27, 2020. He was a member of the Augustinian community of St. Thomas Monastery, Villanova, PA. Son of the late Artell Marcellus and Amelia Pero. He is survived by one sister, Shirley Terzakis, many nieces and nephews, and members of his Augustinian community. He was preceded in death by two sisters and two brothers. Fr. Marcellus served many years in the education apostolate. He taught at Monsignor Bonner High School from 1963-1968. He returned there in 1989, serving first as Principal and then as President in 1994. Other assignments included Business Manager at Malvern Preparatory School from 1972-1974 and Develop- ment and Fund-Raising for both the Augustinians and Villanova University for combined service of over twenty years. Informa-tion on a Memorial Mass at a later date will be posted on the website for the Augustinians:
www.augustinian.org
The Augustinian Community requests that donations be made in memory of Fr. Marcellus to The Augustinian Fund, Care of Sick and Elderly, P.O. Box 340, Villanova, PA 19085.
www.stretchfuneralhome.com
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 1, 2020