MOSES
GORDON
On May 25, 2020. Husband of Barbara (nee) Norwitz and the late Irene (nee) Kroll. Father of Hillary ( BJ Bear) Moses and Debbie (Michael) Pollack. Brother of Leonard (Suzanne) Moses and Alvin (Andrea) Moses. Grandfather of Jennifer and Benjamin Moses. Service and interment private. Contri-butions in his memory may be made to JCC Maccabi Games or Birthrite Israel Foundation. www.levinefuneral.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 27, 2020.