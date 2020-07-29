1/
GORDON R. JOHNSTON Jr.
JOHNSTON
GORDON R., JR.
July 25, 2020. Partner of Patricia Simon. Loving father of Stephen K. (Kim) Johnston, the late Karen E. Gaughan and the late Gordon R. (the late Kathy) Johnston, III. Brother of Karl and Eileen Johnston, also survived by 5 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to his Memorial Mass, Saturday 10:00 AM in St. Laurence RC Church, 824 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA. As per CDC guidelines masks must be worn and social distancing is expected. Interment private.




Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
St. Laurence RC Church
Funeral services provided by
Robert L. Mannal Funeral Home, Inc.
6925 Frankford Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19135
215-624-8989
