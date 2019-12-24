|
CARLIN
GRACE B. (nee Bendig)
Dec. 23, 2019, age 91 years. Beloved wife of the late George L. Devoted mother of Patricia Spry (Brad), Marie Ripley (late Brian), Maureen McMaster, Paul, Kathleen Berthold (Michael), Bernadette Everhardt (Jim) and the late George J. Sister of Florita Savidge. Also survived by 10 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to Viewing Saturday 8:45 to 9:45 A.M. St. William Church, 6200 Rising Sun Ave., Phila., PA 19111, Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Int, Holy Sepulchre Cem. The family prefers donations to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
HOLLEN FUNERAL HOME (Thomas J. Fluehr, F.D.)
