Grace C. (nee Coyle) Kulsik
Age 87, of Drexel Hill, on October 11, 2020. Wife of the late John F. "Jack" Kulsik, mother of John J. Kusik, Timothy J. (Mary) Kulsik and Joanne (James) Kulsik-Kelly, sister of Mary Coyle, Joe Coyle and the late Barbara Boles, grandmother of Brian and Grace Kulsik and Earl and Layne Kelly. Also survived by many other loving family and friends. Due to the current health crisis, Mass and Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations in Grace's memory may be made to the charity of the donors choice. ruffenachfuneralhome.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 15, 2020.
