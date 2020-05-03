CERRONEGRACE (nee Toscano)On May 1, 2020 Age 93. Devoted wife of the late Albert. Beloved mother of Susan Cerrone and Albert Cerrone; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Grace was born in Atlantic City and enjoyed visiting her family and friends at the Jersey shore she will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Visitation, mass and interment will be private. Flowers may be delivered directly to Annunciation BVM Church, 10th and Dickinson St., Phila., PA 19147 by 9 A.M. Tuesday.