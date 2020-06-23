DiARCHANGELO





107, passed away peacefully June 21. Born February 14, 1913 to Vincent and Jennie (Piriano) in South Phila; she is predeceased by her husband Edward. Cherished mother of Jean Fulginiti (John) and Nance' DeArchangelo. Loving grandmother of Nancy Fulginiti and Linda Hill (William). Great grandmother of Marisa Mancinelli, Michael Mancinelli, Grace Hill, Leah Hill, and Nathan Jones. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Wed.6/24,9:30AM Holy Cross Church, 651 E. Springfield Rd., Springfield PA and to her Funeral Mass 10:30AM in the Church. Int

Private. Arr. O'LEARY F.H.

www.olearyfuneral.com

