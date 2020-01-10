Home

O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd
640 E Springfield Rd
Springfield, PA 19064
(610) 259-1959
Viewing
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Fatima Church
1 Fatima Dr.
Secane, PA
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Fatima Church
1 Fatima Dr.
Secane, PA
GRACE L. (Marino) LUCAS

GRACE L. (Marino) LUCAS Notice
LUCAS
GRACE L. (nee Marino)
90, of Glenolden, PA, on Jan. 8, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John V. Lucas. Devoted mother of John, Daniel and Deborah (Tony) DiAsascio. Cherished grandmother of 5 grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Tues., Jan. 14, 2020, 10 A.M., Our Lady of Fatima Church, 1 Fatima Dr., Secane, PA 19018, and to her Funeral Mass Tues., 11 A.M., in the Church. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery.

O'LEARY F.H., Springfield, PA

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 10, 2020
