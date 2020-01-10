|
LUCAS
GRACE L. (nee Marino)
90, of Glenolden, PA, on Jan. 8, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John V. Lucas. Devoted mother of John, Daniel and Deborah (Tony) DiAsascio. Cherished grandmother of 5 grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Tues., Jan. 14, 2020, 10 A.M., Our Lady of Fatima Church, 1 Fatima Dr., Secane, PA 19018, and to her Funeral Mass Tues., 11 A.M., in the Church. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery.
O'LEARY F.H., Springfield, PA
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 10, 2020