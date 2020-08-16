1/
GRACE L. (Dever) MILLER
MILLER
GRACE L. (nee Dever)
On Aug. 12, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John, mother of John (Cathy), Grace Campagna (Dominic), Mary Murphy (Jim), Thomas (John), Charlotte Hruby (Mike) and Joanne Miller; also survived by 11 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Mon. 9:30 A.M. at St. Anne's (Lower) Church, E. Lehigh Ave. and Memphis St. Funeral Mass to follow at 11 A.M. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cem. Donations to "Dent Disease", 2467 Berberovich Dr., Saginaw, MI 48603 or DentDisease.com would be appreciated by the family.

EDWARD H. McBRIDE F.H.


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Edward H. Mcbride Funeral Home
2321 E Huntingdon St
Philadelphia, PA 19125
(215) 739-4162
