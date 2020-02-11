Home

GRACE RITA (Altieri) SCOTESE

GRACE RITA (Altieri) SCOTESE Notice
SCOTESE
GRACE RITA (nee Altieri)


On February 8, 2020, age 90, of West Chester, PA, formerly of Drexel Hill, PA. Loving wife of the late Angelo "Scotty" Scotese; beloved mother of Barbara Hannan (Tom), Michael Scotese (Helen), and Denise Yorgey (Russ); proud grandmother of Tommy, Kevin, Marc, Timmy, Michael, Nicholas, and Dana; great-grandmother of Ella Hannan.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation 9:30 - 10:45 A.M. Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 at SS. Peter and Paul Church, 1325 Boot Road, West Chester, PA 19380, followed by her Funeral Mass at 11:00 A.M. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Springfield. In lieu of flowers, contributions to ., 399 Market St., Suite 102, Phila., PA 19107, www.alz.org/delval, would be appreciated.
www.donohuefuneralhome.com


Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 11, 2020
