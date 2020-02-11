|
|
SCOTESE
GRACE RITA (nee Altieri)
On February 8, 2020, age 90, of West Chester, PA, formerly of Drexel Hill, PA. Loving wife of the late Angelo "Scotty" Scotese; beloved mother of Barbara Hannan (Tom), Michael Scotese (Helen), and Denise Yorgey (Russ); proud grandmother of Tommy, Kevin, Marc, Timmy, Michael, Nicholas, and Dana; great-grandmother of Ella Hannan.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation 9:30 - 10:45 A.M. Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 at SS. Peter and Paul Church, 1325 Boot Road, West Chester, PA 19380, followed by her Funeral Mass at 11:00 A.M. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Springfield. In lieu of flowers, contributions to ., 399 Market St., Suite 102, Phila., PA 19107, www.alz.org/delval, would be appreciated.
www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 11, 2020