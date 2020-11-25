Or Copy this URL to Share

95 yrs.old, peacefully on Nov. 23, 2020 at Masonic Village Lafayette Hill. Life long resident of Roxborough. Grace was a member of Rox.-Mnyk Lioness Club and Eastern Star Corinthian Chapter 13. Wife of the late Samuel Van Fossen Mother of Mark (Judy) and the late Timothy (Cheryl) Van Fossen. Grandmother of Sean, Eric, Christian and Michael. Great grandmother of Charlotte and Alyssa. Services and Interment are private. Please send donations in Grace's name to North Light Comm. Center, 175 Green Lane, Phila. 19127. CLARE McILVAINE MUNDY F.H., INC. 215-482-8878



