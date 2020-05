QUINNGRAHAM M., JR. "QUINNIE"On April 29, 2020 of Ridley Park. Loving husband to the late Maryanna Clark Quinn. Devoted father to Judith Quinn and Thomas G. Quinn. Grand-father to Carolynn Scott Kranz (Stephen), Thomas Quinn and Alexis Quinn (Demitri). Great grandfather to Colton, Alela, Reed and Riley and other beloved friends and relatives. A private Burial will be held and a Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. Memorial gifts may be made to Cape May Animal Shelter, in Quinnie's memory. www.whiteluttrell.com