GRAHAM M. "QUINNIE" QUINN
QUINN
GRAHAM M., JR. "QUINNIE"
On April 29, 2020 of Ridley Park. Loving husband to the late Maryanna Clark Quinn. Devoted father to Judith Quinn and Thomas G. Quinn. Grand-father to Carolynn Scott Kranz (Stephen), Thomas Quinn and Alexis Quinn (Demitri). Great grandfather to Colton, Alela, Reed and Riley and other beloved friends and relatives. A private Burial will be held and a Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. Memorial gifts may be made to Cape May Animal Shelter, in Quinnie's memory. www.whiteluttrell.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
