RUMSEY
GREG ALAN
Of Valley Township Chester County, passed away peacefully in his home on June 21, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. His loving wife was by his side. He was the son of the late Lee Rumsey and H. Virginia Rumsey. Greg is survived by his wife, Denise, his two children, Todd (Jennifer) of Downingtown, PA and Roy (Michele) of Spring House, PA, his three grand-children, Tessa, Cohen, and Julia, his brothers Gary and Glen, and his sister, Tycha Hausman.
Greg was a husband, father, grandfather, and a friend to many. He was known by most as a "jack of all trades." He grew up in Montgomery County, PA. He graduated from Wissahickon Senior High School and then attended Montgomery County Community College where he earned an associates degree in computer science. Greg had many jobs over his lifetime. He played drums in a rock band, was a car mechanic, high school teacher, and print shop manager. He ultimately ended up in packaging sales where he spent the majority of his career. Most recently, he was employed by Provident Packaging.
Greg was a die-hard fisherman. He spent many days on the lake in search of the next big catch. He also loved to golf and play tennis. The role that he relished most in his final years was as "Pappy" to his three beloved grandchildren, with whom he was endlessly patient and attentive.
Greg's family would like to thank Adam Gerber and Jimmy Gerber of Provident Packaging for their support over the past several years.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the National Fish & Wildlife Foundation https://donations.nfwf.org/payment/new. For online condolences, please visit:
cremationsocietyofphiladelphia.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 28, 2020.