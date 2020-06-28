GREG ALAN RUMSEY
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share GREG's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RUMSEY
GREG ALAN


Of Valley Township Chester County, passed away peacefully in his home on June 21, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. His loving wife was by his side. He was the son of the late Lee Rumsey and H. Virginia Rumsey. Greg is survived by his wife, Denise, his two children, Todd (Jennifer) of Downingtown, PA and Roy (Michele) of Spring House, PA, his three grand-children, Tessa, Cohen, and Julia, his brothers Gary and Glen, and his sister, Tycha Hausman.
Greg was a husband, father, grandfather, and a friend to many. He was known by most as a "jack of all trades." He grew up in Montgomery County, PA. He graduated from Wissahickon Senior High School and then attended Montgomery County Community College where he earned an associates degree in computer science. Greg had many jobs over his lifetime. He played drums in a rock band, was a car mechanic, high school teacher, and print shop manager. He ultimately ended up in packaging sales where he spent the majority of his career. Most recently, he was employed by Provident Packaging.
Greg was a die-hard fisherman. He spent many days on the lake in search of the next big catch. He also loved to golf and play tennis. The role that he relished most in his final years was as "Pappy" to his three beloved grandchildren, with whom he was endlessly patient and attentive.
Greg's family would like to thank Adam Gerber and Jimmy Gerber of Provident Packaging for their support over the past several years.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the National Fish & Wildlife Foundation https://donations.nfwf.org/payment/new. For online condolences, please visit:

cremationsocietyofphiladelphia.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Philadelphia Cremation Society
12th Floor, 1500 Market St
Philadelphia, PA 19102
(610) 572-7078
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved