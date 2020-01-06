|
BROWNE
GREG
of Ocean City, N.J. and Philadelphia, P.A. passed away on January 1, 2020 at the age of 53, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was a member of The Philadelphia Fire Department. Greg leaves behind his loving wife Amy Brenholts and his devoted dogs Angie and Axis. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Lillian (nee Rasimas). He was stationed at Engine 1, Ladder 5 and assigned to Medic 35. Relatives, Friends, Brothers and Sisters of the Philadelphia Fire Fighters' & Paramedics Union, Local 22 are invited to his visitation Wednesday Eve from 6-9pm and again on Thursday morning from 10:30-11:45am at St. Patrick Church, 242 S. 20th St. Phila. PA 19103. Followed by his Funeral Mass 12 noon. Burial will be held privately. Memorial donations in his memory can be made to the Local 22 Charitable Trust Memory of Greg Browne 415 N 5th Street Phila., PA 19123.
