Williams Lombardo Funeral Home
33 W. Baltimore Avenue
Clifton Heights, PA 19018
610-626-2110
GREGORY BASENFELDER

GREGORY BASENFELDER
BASENFELDER
GREGORY


68, formerly of Phila., died on April 9, 2020. Predeceased by parents Charles and Rose (Magee) Basenfelder and brother John Basenfelder (Eleanor); survived by wife Charlotte Basenfelder (Clark), his brothers Mark and Brian, former wife Joan DiDonato (Anthony), sons Paul (Mary Beth), Andrew, John (Jessica), and Stephen, daughter Sylvia Trafficante, stepson Kenneth Brooks (Michelle), and grand-daughter Madeline. He had many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. He will be missed by his family and friends. A memorial service will be held at a future date.

www.williamslombardofuneralhome.com

Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 19, 2020
