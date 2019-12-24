|
|
LOMANNO
GREGORY
December 20, 2019. Devoted son of the late Sebastiano and Concetta Lomanno. Beloved brother of Anna (Sebastiano) Mercurio, Teresa (the late John) Mancini and Alfonso Lomanno. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing SATURDAY 9 A.M. at The Epiphany of Our Lord Church, 11th and Jackson Sts., followed by his Funeral Mass at 10 A.M. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cem.
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 24, 2019