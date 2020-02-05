Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fitzpatrick Funeral Home
425 Lyceum Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19128
(215) 483-1702
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Fitzpatrick Funeral Home
425 Lyceum Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19128
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
8:30 AM
Fitzpatrick Funeral Home
425 Lyceum Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19128
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:30 AM
St. John the Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for GREGORY RODDEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GREGORY T. RODDEN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GREGORY T. RODDEN Notice
RODDEN
GREGORY T.
Feb. 3, 2020. Husband of the late Ann (nee Sweeney) Rodden. Loving brother of James (Judy), Connell (Carol) and the late Mary Ellen and Joseph Rodden. Dear friend of Mary Diver. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to his Viewing Friday 7 to 9 P.M. and Sat. 8:30 A.M. FITZPATRICK FUNERAL HOME, 425 Lyceum Ave., Rox. and to participate in his Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. St. John the Baptist Church. Int. West Laurel Hill Cem. Donations in Greg's name to Sisters of Mercy, 515 Mont-gomery Ave., Merion Station, PA 19066 would be appreciated by his family.

www.fitzpatrickfuneral.com

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GREGORY's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -