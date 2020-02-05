|
|
RODDEN
GREGORY T.
Feb. 3, 2020. Husband of the late Ann (nee Sweeney) Rodden. Loving brother of James (Judy), Connell (Carol) and the late Mary Ellen and Joseph Rodden. Dear friend of Mary Diver. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to his Viewing Friday 7 to 9 P.M. and Sat. 8:30 A.M. FITZPATRICK FUNERAL HOME, 425 Lyceum Ave., Rox. and to participate in his Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. St. John the Baptist Church. Int. West Laurel Hill Cem. Donations in Greg's name to Sisters of Mercy, 515 Mont-gomery Ave., Merion Station, PA 19066 would be appreciated by his family.
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 5, 2020