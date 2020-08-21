1/1
GUERINO A. "Winnie" BUSILLO Jr.
BUSILLO
GUERINO A. "Winnie", JR.


On August 19, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Rita M. (nee Naimoli). Devoted father of Guerino (Donna), John (Susan), and Tina (Michael) Provence. Also survived by his 9 grand-children and 9 great-grand-children. Winnie was an All-State football player on Bok High School's 1950 City Championship team and led his own band for many years. He worked for the Philadelphia Sheriff's Department for 35 years retiring at the rank of Chief Inspector. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing and Funeral Monday 9:30 to 11 A.M. at Epiphany of Our Lord Church, 1121 Jackson St., Phila., PA 19148. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Int. Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Guerino's name to The Hearing Loss Association of America, https://www.hearingloss.org/make-an-impact/donate/;
Condolences can be made at

www.danjolell.com
Arrs: DANJOLELL-STIGALE MEMORIAL HOME OF ASTON


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 21, 2020.
