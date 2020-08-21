Over the years, my visits to Winnie & Rita's homes were entertaining; spirited conversations, tearful laughter, outstanding food and pure Joy. His support for Philly's professional teams was admirable, as well as his hilarious criticisms. His love for my sister Rita was an example for all to follow, as well as his devotion as a Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather. He was a Special Brother in Law - he will always be loved. His impact on our lives will remain forever..... God Bless Him.

Donald G Naimoli

