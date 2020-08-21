1/1
GUERINO A. "Winnie" BUSILLO Jr.
1932 - 2020
BUSILLO
GUERINO A. "Winnie", JR.


On August 19, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Rita M. (nee Naimoli). Devoted father of Guerino (Donna), John (Susan), and Tina (Michael) Provence. Also survived by his 9 grand-children and 9 great-grand-children. Winnie was an All-State football player on Bok High School's 1950 City Championship team and led his own band for many years. He worked for the Philadelphia Sheriff's Department for 35 years retiring at the rank of Chief Inspector. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing and Funeral Monday 9:30 to 11 A.M. at Epiphany of Our Lord Church, 1121 Jackson St., Phila., PA 19148. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Int. Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Guerino's name to The Hearing Loss Association of America, https://www.hearingloss.org/make-an-impact/donate/;
www.danjolell.com
Arrs: DANJOLELL-STIGALE MEMORIAL HOME OF ASTON


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Epiphany of Our Lord
AUG
24
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Epiphany of Our Lord
AUG
24
Entombment
Holy Cross Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
D’ANJOLELL Stigale Memorial Home & Cremation Services, Inc. of Aston
3260 Concord Rd
Aston, PA 19014
(610) 497-5505
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
August 20, 2020
My deep sympathy to all of you in the passing of your father and grandfather. Donna Faye Naimoli
Donna Naimoli
Family
August 20, 2020
Over the years, my visits to Winnie & Rita's homes were entertaining; spirited conversations, tearful laughter, outstanding food and pure Joy. His support for Philly's professional teams was admirable, as well as his hilarious criticisms. His love for my sister Rita was an example for all to follow, as well as his devotion as a Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather. He was a Special Brother in Law - he will always be loved. His impact on our lives will remain forever..... God Bless Him.
Donald G Naimoli
Family
