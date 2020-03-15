Home

Services
Pennsylvania Burial Company Inc.
1327 - 29 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 334-1717
Viewing
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Pennsylvania Burial Company Inc.
1327 - 29 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19147
View Map
Viewing
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Pennsylvania Burial Company Inc.
1327 - 29 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19147
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Epiphany of Our Lord Church
1121 Jackson St.
Phila, PA
View Map
Resources
Passed away on March 13, 2020 at age 88. Beloved Husband of Rose (nee Catanzariti); Loving Father of Salvatore (Jill) Iuliano, Diane (Richard) Picho, Lisa (Joseph) Murphy, Christine Iuliano, and Gina Iuliano; Survived by his 10 loving Grandchildren and 4 Great-grandchildren; Brother of Joseph Iuliano and Carol Imbrogno; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and Friends are invited to his Viewing TUESDAY Evening 7:00 to 9:00 and WEDNESDAY Morning 8:30 to 9:30 A.M. at The PENNSYLVANIA BURIAL CO., INC., 1327-29 S. Broad St. Funeral Mass WEDNESDAY 10:00 A.M. Epiphany of Our Lord Church, 1121 Jackson St., Phila., PA 19148 Ent. Holy Cross Cem. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in his memory to Epiphany Church.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 15, 2020
