IULIANO
GUIDO F.
Passed away on March 13, 2020 at age 88. Beloved Husband of Rose (nee Catanzariti); Loving Father of Salvatore (Jill) Iuliano, Diane (Richard) Picho, Lisa (Joseph) Murphy, Christine Iuliano, and Gina Iuliano; Survived by his 10 loving Grandchildren and 4 Great-grandchildren; Brother of Joseph Iuliano and Carol Imbrogno; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and Friends are invited to his Viewing TUESDAY Evening 7:00 to 9:00 and WEDNESDAY Morning 8:30 to 9:30 A.M. at The PENNSYLVANIA BURIAL CO., INC., 1327-29 S. Broad St. Funeral Mass WEDNESDAY 10:00 A.M. Epiphany of Our Lord Church, 1121 Jackson St., Phila., PA 19148 Ent. Holy Cross Cem. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in his memory to Epiphany Church.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 15, 2020