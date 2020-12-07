1/
GUNNAR COPER
81, of Springfield, died peacefully on December 1, 2020. His wife Joan died in 2007. They had no children. His friends were his family. He taught history at Ridley High for over 30 years. He loved classical music, opera, movies, reading and golf. Gunnar had a unique sense of humor that made him unforgettable. No one had a better or more generous friend. Memorial Services to be held on Dec. 12 at noon outside at Collenbrook United Church, 5290 Township Line Road, Drexel Hill, PA 19026. Donations in Gunnar's memory may be made to the church. batemanallenfuneralhome.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Dec. 7, 2020.
