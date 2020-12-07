1/
GUNNAR COPER
81, of Springfield, died peacefully on December 1, 2020. His wife Joan died in 2007. They had no children. His friends were his family. He taught history at Ridley High for over 30 years. He loved classical music, opera, movies, reading and golf. Gunnar had a unique sense of humor that made him unforgettable. No one had a better or more generous friend. Memorial Services to be held on Dec. 12 at noon outside at Collenbrook United Church, 5290 Township Line Road, Drexel Hill, PA 19026. Donations in Gunnar's memory may be made to the church. batemanallenfuneralhome.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
12
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Collenbrook United Church
December 4, 2020
He was my favorite teacher at Ridley. (75) He inspired me to explore and to seek out different cultures. I when on to receive a Masters in Psychology. Believing the value and worth of all humankind.
Elizabeth Clemens-Post
Student
December 4, 2020
I was fortunate to have 2 fathers. My father, Ron Rodgers Sr. and Uncle Gunnar (my godfather). They were like brothers (even fought like brothers too)! Uncle Gunnar did not take the role of godfather lightly. He was there for every birthday, Christmas, Easter, graduations, first holy communion and confirmation (of course with Aunt Joan by his side). They even flew to St. Thomas for my wedding!
He was extremely generous, loving, caring and supportive. I Will miss his laugh and his odd sense of humor! I know he was suffering towards the end and now he can rest.
Jill Muzi
Family
December 4, 2020
Mr. Coper was one of my favorite teachers and I'm very sorry to hear of his passing. His class was anything but boring, and he was really able to bring history to life. I enjoyed the asides he offered up from that weren't included in the history books. He seemed tough on the outside, but a kind hearted soul through and through who really cared about his students and their education. So interesting to read his bio and get a better understanding of him, and a life well lived. Condolences to his friends and family, and thank you to Mr. Coper, for being such a great teacher!
Andrew Cleghorn
Student
