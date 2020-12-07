Mr. Coper was one of my favorite teachers and I'm very sorry to hear of his passing. His class was anything but boring, and he was really able to bring history to life. I enjoyed the asides he offered up from that weren't included in the history books. He seemed tough on the outside, but a kind hearted soul through and through who really cared about his students and their education. So interesting to read his bio and get a better understanding of him, and a life well lived. Condolences to his friends and family, and thank you to Mr. Coper, for being such a great teacher!

Andrew Cleghorn

Student