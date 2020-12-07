I was fortunate to have 2 fathers. My father, Ron Rodgers Sr. and Uncle Gunnar (my godfather). They were like brothers (even fought like brothers too)! Uncle Gunnar did not take the role of godfather lightly. He was there for every birthday, Christmas, Easter, graduations, first holy communion and confirmation (of course with Aunt Joan by his side). They even flew to St. Thomas for my wedding!
He was extremely generous, loving, caring and supportive. I Will miss his laugh and his odd sense of humor! I know he was suffering towards the end and now he can rest.
Jill Muzi
Family