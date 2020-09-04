Gusta Fuhrman

98, passed away onSeptember 1, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, Ady in January of 2005 and her only son, Bernie in July 2002. She will be missed by her grandson Martin, her granddaughter Amy and husband Brad, her grandson Kevin and his wife Christine and their daughters, Hannah and Hailey, her brother Ari in FL, and her daughter in law Paula. She has several nieces and nephews in CA, FL, Washington DC, and Israel. Gusta, a Holocaust survivor, was born in Rumania and became an apprentice to her father, a tailor. It was this vocation that saved her family from a concentration camp. Instead they were forced to make clothing for German officers and their wives in exchange for food and shelter. She and her family survived the war, she married Ady, their son was born in an American camp in Salzburg, Austria, and they came to the US in 1951. They were very active in the Association of Jewish Holocaust Survivors, and Gusta traveled with her husband, brother, and Chayale Ashe as they performed for Yiddish Theater all over the world. Gusta spent her life devoted to her family and we will all miss her loving attention and generosity. Donations should be made to the Association of Jewish Holocaust Survivors, PO Box 95000, Philadelphia, PA 19195-4000.