86 yrs. old, Peacefully on May 18, 2020, formerly of Manayunk, of Flourtown. Guy was a retired Building Inspector for the City of Phila. with 35 yrs. of service. Member of the Knights of Columbus Immaculata Council #3933. He was a veteran of US Army during the Korean War. Beloved husband of Martha (nee Hauck) DiCesare. Loving father of Edward, Maria Chepulis, John and the late Guy DiCesare. Cherished grand-father to 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Brother of Vivian Notwick. survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass and Interment Private. In lieu of Flowers. Please send donations in Guy's memory to Northwest Veterans Assoc., PO Box 26086, Phila. 19128.CLARE McILVAINE MUNDY F.H. INC.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 20, 2020.
