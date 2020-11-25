1/1
H. Brien BOSTON
66, of Havertown, PA, passed away on November 20, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Philadelphia, PA to Harold J. and the late Rita A. (nee Gannon) Boston. Brien was the beloved brother of Marybeth Peterson (James), Mark Boston (Cathleen), Rita Marie Skurka (John), John Boston (Kimberly) and Paul Boston (Christina); loving uncle of Meg (Mike), Mark (Emily), Katie (Matt), Brendan (Emily), Bridget, Thomas, Steven, Francine (Pete), Samuel, Luke, Shane, Moire (Mark), Grace, Conor, and Maeve. He is also survived by 3 grandnieces, 5 grandnephews, cousins, and many friends. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation on Friday, November 27, 2020 from 6 – 8 PM at Sacred Heart Church, 105 Wilson Ave, Havertown, PA 19083, and his Funeral Mass on Saturday at 10:30 AM. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Brien's memory to Cardinal O'Hara High School, 1701 Sproul Rd., Springfield, PA 19064, would be greatly appreciated. Arrg. by The DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 3300 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073.


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Sacred Heart Church
NOV
28
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Funeral services provided by
Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
3300 West Chester Pike
Newtown Square, PA 19073
610-353-6300
