Age 95, formerly of Radnor, PA, passed away peacefully on July 17, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.Upon graduating from Marple Newtown High School, Palmer enlisted in the Navy. He was a decorated Veteran who served for two years as Signalman Second Class in the Landing Craft Infantry Division on the USS LCI #747. His ship unloaded troops to many of the South Pacific Islands including the legendary Iwo Jima.Following his military service, Palmer entered Lafayette College where he majored in Economics and joined Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity. After graduating from Lafayette, Palmer attended Dickinson Law School, when his tenure at Dickinson was cut short due to his father's ill health. Upon returning home, he joined his father and brother at Woodcock Moyer Fricke & French, a decision which launched Palmer's lifelong investment career. He retired 55 years later from Legg Mason at the age of 80.Palmer and his wife, Joan, met on a blind date during her senior year at college, and were married a year later. They soon began attending Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Church (BMPC), where Palmer later served as both Deacon and Elder. They remained active members at BMPC for over 65 years, and many lifelong friendships were forged.Palmer participated in various investment clubs and charitable organizations, including the Junior Chamber of Commerce, Meals on Wheels and Delaware Valley Investment group (DVI). Palmer loved to travel and he and Joan took memorable trips to various countries and Caribbean beaches. His greatest joy came from times spent with his family at his Lake Naomi and Timber Trails homes in the Poconos – playing tennis, sailing, Saturday nights at the club, sitting in front of warm fires and a few cross-country skiing treks. He enjoyed keeping in shape and was an avid tennis player, playing doubles until he was 80 years old. He loved poaching at the net!Palmer was a devoted husband, dad to his five children, and "Boppy" to his twelve grandchildren and three great grandchildren. He was a quiet man who worked hard to provide for his family, had a great sense of humor and wonderful laugh, loved milkshakes, ice-cream and pecan pie. Palmer lived a full life, with his foundation built firmly on his faith in Jesus, which he demonstrated through his actions.Palmer was predeceased by his parents, Harold P. Woodcock and Mabelle H. Woodcock, his brother, Robert S. Woodcock, and his son, Stephen T. Woodcock. He is survived by his wife, Joan R. Woodcock; his children, Carolyn W. Berglund (Nils), David E. Woodcock, Wendy W. Cooper (James), Elizabeth W. Stull (Clark), Donee Woodcock (daughter-in-law); as well as his grand-children and great grand-children.Due to this unique year of COVID-19, a small private interment service will be held for his immediate family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Multiple Sclerosis Society. Arr. by

