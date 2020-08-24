1/1
On Aug. 19, 2020 of Medford, formerly of Haddonfield, NJ, age 91. Beloved husband of Barbara (nee Mick); Loving father of Brenda (Joe) Betley, Donna (Scott) Granacher and Glen Steiger; Cherished grand father of 8 and Treasured great-grandfather of 9. Bill graduated from Haddonfield Memorial HS (Class of '46) and Colgate Univ. (Class of '50). He proudly served in the US Army during the Korean War. He owned and operated Steiger Services of Somerdale for many years. After retirement, Bill and Barbara traveled extensively, including to see relatives in Switzerland, summering in Maine and to fish…everywhere. Bill was involved in the YMCA and Haddonfield Little League. A quintessential family man, Bill was an avid supporter of his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren's endeavors and sporting events. Bill's Memorial Service will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Bill's honor may be made to the National MS Society, P.O. Box 91891, Washington DC 20090-1891 (www.NationalMSSociety. org/donate) Arrangements by
