HOFMAN
HANNA L. (nee Klein)
February 23, 2020. Wife of the late Henrich. Mother of Max Hofman and Ruth (Craig, Esq.) Sopin. Grandmother of Robert Sopin. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services Wednesday 1:30 P.M. precisely at the Roosevelt Memorial Park (Sec. E-2), 2701 Old Lincoln Hwy., Trevose, PA 19053. Shiva will be observed Wednesday through Friday afternoon at the home of Ruth and Craig Sopin. Contributions in her memory may be made to a .
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 25, 2020