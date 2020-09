Hannah Marie Ash

Or Copy this URL to Share

Age 23, on September





5, 2020, of Thornton. Beloved daughter of David P. and Catherine S. (nee Shorkey) and devoted sister of Jessica D. Funeral Mass Saturday 11:00 A.M. in St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, 15 E. Pleasant Grove Road, West Chester 19382, where family and friends may call 9:00 - 10:45 A.M. Memorial gifts may be sent in her name to the Springfield School District Turkey Fund (memo: Hannah Ash), 49 West Leamy Road, Springfield 19064; Attn: John Gildea, to recognize Hannah's passion for outreach to families in need. LOGAN-VIDEON FUNERAL HOMEfrankvideonfuneralhome@verizon.net



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store