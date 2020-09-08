1/1
Hannah Marie Ash
Age 23, on September


5, 2020, of Thornton. Beloved daughter of David P. and Catherine S. (nee Shorkey) and devoted sister of Jessica D. Funeral Mass Saturday 11:00 A.M. in St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, 15 E. Pleasant Grove Road, West Chester 19382, where family and friends may call 9:00 - 10:45 A.M. Memorial gifts may be sent in her name to the Springfield School District Turkey Fund (memo: Hannah Ash), 49 West Leamy Road, Springfield 19064; Attn: John Gildea, to recognize Hannah's passion for outreach to families in need. LOGAN-VIDEON FUNERAL HOMEfrankvideonfuneralhome@verizon.net

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
