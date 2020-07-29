1/1
HARMONY ALBERT
1980 - 2020
On July 22, 2020, Harmony Albert (age 40) passed away at home in South Philadelphia. Harmony is survived by her husband Daniel Albert and three year old son Maxwell Albert.
Born in St. Louis, Michigan in 1980, Harmony was raised in Wellington, Florida and Duluth, Georgia. She graduated from Emory University in 2002 where she met her husband Daniel. After graduation they moved to Philadelphia where Harmony worked in philanthropy at Greater Philadelphia Cares and United Way of Philadelphia, serving the community she loved.
Harmony had a smile and spirit that could light up any room. Her energy and willingness to help others was her passion and paled only to her dedication and loyalty toward friends, family and above all, her son Maxwell. Harmony's grace, style, enthusiasm and kindness will be deeply missed by everyone who knew her.
Harmony is also survived by her mother Melody, brother Keagan with wife Jenny and children Jasper and Denali, and sister Larissa. She was preceded in death by her father Steven Elsley.
Flowers can be sent to West Laurel Hill Funeral Home in Bala Cynwyd, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Harmony's name to: KeepRoyalGardensBeautiful.org




Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 29, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
