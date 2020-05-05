BROG
HAROLD
On April 30, 2020, age 87. Husband of the late Marianne Brog. Loving life partner for many years of Carlene Brod. He had three brothers Gene, Sam and Sy. Also survived by 6 nephews and a deceased niece. Harold graduated from the College of Pharmacy, He was partners with his brother Sam in Brog Pharmacy for 35 years. He enjoyed hiking, squash, travel and Cape May NJ. Harold was a long time member of Mainline Reform Temple. He was a generous contributor to his alma mater and had a lifelong interest in pharmacy and medicine. He also volunteered at Community Volunteers in medicine in West Chester PA. and was President of Friends Neighborhood Guild in Philadelphia. Harold was known "as the nicest man I ever met" and loved by all who knew him.www.levinefuneral.com
HAROLD
On April 30, 2020, age 87. Husband of the late Marianne Brog. Loving life partner for many years of Carlene Brod. He had three brothers Gene, Sam and Sy. Also survived by 6 nephews and a deceased niece. Harold graduated from the College of Pharmacy, He was partners with his brother Sam in Brog Pharmacy for 35 years. He enjoyed hiking, squash, travel and Cape May NJ. Harold was a long time member of Mainline Reform Temple. He was a generous contributor to his alma mater and had a lifelong interest in pharmacy and medicine. He also volunteered at Community Volunteers in medicine in West Chester PA. and was President of Friends Neighborhood Guild in Philadelphia. Harold was known "as the nicest man I ever met" and loved by all who knew him.www.levinefuneral.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 5, 2020.