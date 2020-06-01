HAROLD C. "Hal" CAMPBELL
passed peacefully on May 30, 2020 in Huntingdon Valley, PA. Survived by his wife Carolyn, daughters Mary (Herb) Bryant, June (William) Jenkins, his sons Robert Swenson, Thomas Swenson and the late David Swenson. He is also survived by his grandchildren Thomas Jr. (Hakimah), Lisa, Karen, Kristopher (Erica Joy), Robert, Michael and Jonathan (Samantha) and the late David Stevenson. He will also be missed by his nieces, nephews, and many friends. Harold was hard working, he worked for the Philadelphia Inquirer as a printer until his retirement. He had compassion towards everyone and deserved the success and rich life he enjoyed. He was always there for everyone, his family, neighbors, colleagues or friends. He always seemed to be able to draw upon the boundless energy. He was a very clever man but never afraid of having a laugh at his own expense. He loved animals, especially his dogs, Trixie, Meka, Honey and Maya. Services are private.
Contributions in his memory can be made to the Pennsylvania SPCA. https://www.pspca.org/; tribute-memorial-gifts


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
(215) 927-5800
