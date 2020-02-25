|
|
GALER
HAROLD "Hap"
80, of Lansdale, former longtime resident of East Mount Airy, passed peacefully with his daughters by his side on February 22, 2020. Harold Emmet Galer III was born on April 17, 1939 in Allentown, PA to Harold and Willisene Galer. Hap is survived by his former wife, Janice, his daughter Amy (Chris), his son Matt (Ceilia), and his daughter Kate (Chris). He is also survived by his longtime companion, Janet, and by his sisters Nan (Jack) and Linda (Bill) and nieces Kim, Kelly, and Heather. Hap was a generous grandfather to Andrew and Declan, Henry and Sam, and Will, Liz, and Charlotte. Throughout his life, Hap always had a sharp wit, intelligence, and sense of humor. He stayed true to his values in politics and life. For many years, Hap was president of Galer and Hults, Inc., a family business his father started in Germantown in the 1950s. Hap was an avid fly fisherman who traveled around the globe on fishing and other journeys. He enjoyed a good time, loved collecting, and liked socializing with friends and family. Please celebrate Hap's life with friends and family on Saturday, March 7th from 3 to 7 P.M. at the family home in Mt. Airy, located at 100 E. Gowen Avenue. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Hap's name to the Sierra Club at sierraclub.org or the American Civil Liberties Union at aclu.org
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 25, 2020