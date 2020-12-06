1/
harold GORSKY
age 75, passed on December 3, 2020 following a brief illness. Hal was a loving and devoted family man who will be sadly missed. A life-long resident of the Philadelphia area, he was a CPA for over 45 years before his retirement in 2014. Hal enjoyed listening to classic rock, driving his Corvette, and spending time with his grandchildren. Beloved husband of 52 years to Janis (nee Cohen); Loving father of Shara (David) Rabinovic and Dr. Brad (Colleen) Gorsky; Dear brother of Lois Ballen and Dr. Michael (Jane) Gorsky; Devoted grandfather of Noah, Asher, Louisa and Juliet. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services, Monday, 1 PM precisely, at Shalom Mem. Park (Sec. David), Huntingdon Valley, PA. Contributions in his memory may be made to American Stroke Assoc., 1617 JFK Blvd., Ste 700, Phila., PA 19103 or a charity of the donor's choice. www.stroke.org www.goldsteinsfuneral.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Shalom Mem. Park (Sec. David)
Funeral services provided by
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
(215) 927-5800
