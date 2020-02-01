|
|
HORN
HAROLD
on January 31, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Bernice Ruth (nee Rosen); Loving father of Burton (Joan) Horn, Phyllis (Earl) Epstein and Ivan (Lynn) Horn. Also survived by 7 devoted grandchildren and 6 adoring great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services, Sunday, 1 PM precisely at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL-SACKS, 6410 N. Broad St., Phila. Int. Roosevelt Mem. Park. Shiva will be observed at the home of Lynn and Ivan Horn, Sunday and Monday Evening. Contributions in his memory may be made to Southern Poverty Law Center,www.splcenter.org
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 1, 2020