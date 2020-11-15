1/1
Harold Jacobs
Age 87, passed away on November 12, 2020. A true self-made man, Harold began his career setting type, attended college and graduate school while working and raising a family, and became the owner of Pomco Graphics in 1978. Harold owned the large regional printer for 25 years, managing over 100 employees. He was a fiercely independent, knowledgeable, affable, and energetic man. His pursuit of perfection was clear in the high-quality work he produced for his clients, including the inauguration invitations for President George H.W. Bush. Harold was deepl devoted to his family, including his wife Elaine (nee Rosenberg), son David, daughter Fran Mermelstein (husband Alan), and grandsons Jeffrey and Justin. He is predeceased by his parents, Rose (nee Weiss) and Jake, and all of his siblings: Shirley Jamison, Irvin Jacobs, Diana Jacobs, and Charlotte Goldberg. Funeral plans are private. Donations in Harold's honor can be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 15, 2020.
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
(215) 927-5800
