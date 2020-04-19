|
|
MURRAY
HAROLD
After 84 wonderful years of life, Harold passed peacefully on Good Friday, April 10, 2020.
He was born December 24, 1935, son of the late Elizabeth Edmunds and Charles Murray in Philadelphia, PA. He was also preceded by his beloved stepfather Louis Edmunds.
He leaves to mourn his wife Toni Murray; and his 3 children, Brenda Murray, Harold Murray Jr., and Monica Dimps. He was lovingly referred to as "Pop Pop" and "Dude" by his 12 grand-children, 18 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great-grandchildren.
Harold was the brother of 13 siblings.
He received his education in the Philadelphia public school system. He attended and was class president at Vaux Jr. High. He graduated from Dobbins Vocational High School where he studied Architectural Draft-ing and ran cross-country. It was there he learned the skills that laid the foundation for his life long career.
As a proud Alumni of Dobbins High School he dedicated most of his life to giving back through charitable endeavors for the Dobbins Alumni Association while serving on the Executive Committee. Contributions, in Harold's memory, can be donated to the newly established HAROLD MURRAY MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP FUND, for deserving students of Dobbins High School.
To support our efforts, please send a check or money order made payable to: Dobbins Alumni Association. Mail to: Carolyn C. Monson, President, Dobbins Alumni Association, P. O. Box 572, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004.
Services and Interment will be private, due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 19, 2020