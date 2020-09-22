Age 87 of Havertown, PA passed into eternal rest on Sept. 15, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 yrs. Doris R. Peabody née Rylah. He is also survived by his brother Francis J. Peabody, Jr. and E. Lawrence Peabody, (Melanie), a sister Hedy Arrell of Louisville, KY and a sister-in-law, Madeline R. Raksnis of The Villages, FL. Also, many dear nieces and nephews. A Funeral Service will be conducted at STRETCH FUNERAL HOME on Friday Sept. 25th, 236 E. Eagle Rd., Havertown, PA. Calling hours from 10:00 to 11:30 A.M. with Memorial Service to follow. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Ardmore UMC, 200 Argyle Rd., Ardmore, PA 19003 or Phila. Ronald McDonald House, PO Box 57008, Phila., PA 19111-7008. All attendees are to wear masks, social distance and avoid physical touching. www.stretchfuneralhome.com