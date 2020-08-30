HAROLD W. LOVETT

Age 87, of Bustleton, on Aug. 26, 2020; husband of the late Nancy (Anna R. nee Herman) and father of the late William F.; survived by stepsons Richard Raymond (Maryellen) and Thomas Raymond, his beloved granddaughter Chloe Lovett, and nieces and nephews. Harold was a farmer- the last major farmer in Phila. After graduating from high school and serving in the US Army, he and his longtime business partner Tom Schrey, started Bustleton Landscaping Co., and within that, Bustleton Sod Farms, Inc. in 1955. He was responsible for the beautification of industrial, residential, and commercial developments in the tristate area for over 50 years. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, 10 to 11 A.M. followed by Service at 11 A.M. at the FLETCHER - NASEVICH FUNERAL HOME, 9529 Bustleton Ave. Int. St. Luke's Churchyard Cemetery. Masks and social distancing required.www.fletchernasevich.com