HARRIET SUSAN "SUE" THOMAS

Age 69, transitioned on April 15, 2020. Born in Washington, DC to Betty and Dr. Harry Thomas, she lived the majority of her life in Philadelphia, PA. Sue was a graduate of Lincoln Univer-sity and had an entrepreneurial spirit. She once had a success-ful flower shop in the Chestnut Hill, PA area before practicing as a Clinical Therapist for the majority of her career. She is survived by her daughter, 2 grandchildren, a niece and a host of cherished cousins. She was preceded in death by her father, mother and brother.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 19, 2020
