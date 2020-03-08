|
REED
HARRISON DAVID "DAVE"
Age 88, formerly of Erie and Broomall, PA, passed away peacefully on March 4, 2020, surrounded by his family. Loving husband of 64 years to Norma (nee Hachadourian). Also survived by daughters Janine (Michael Meshkov) and Alison (Jim) Ross; grand-children Bryan (Antonia) Meshkov and Kristi Meshkov; great grandchildren Huxley and Adeleine. Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life Service Friday, March 13, 2020, 11 A.M. at Tel Hai Retirement Community Stone Croft, 4000 Tree Line Drive, Honey Brook, PA. Visiting hour to precede service from 10 to 11 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Red Cross, 2221 Chestnut Street, Phila., PA, 19103. Online condolences at
www.thelabsfh.com.
THE LABS FUNERAL HOME, INC., Honey Brook, PA.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 8, 2020