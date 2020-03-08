Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Labs Funeral Home Inc
141 Pequea Ave
Honey Brook, PA 19344
(610) 273-3914
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Tel Hai Retirement Community Stone Croft
4000 Tree Line Drive
Honey Brook, PA
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Tel Hai Retirement Community Stone Croft
4000 Tree Line Drive
Honey Brook, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for HARRISON REED
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HARRISON DAVID "DAVE" REED

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HARRISON DAVID "DAVE" REED Notice
REED
HARRISON DAVID "DAVE"


Age 88, formerly of Erie and Broomall, PA, passed away peacefully on March 4, 2020, surrounded by his family. Loving husband of 64 years to Norma (nee Hachadourian). Also survived by daughters Janine (Michael Meshkov) and Alison (Jim) Ross; grand-children Bryan (Antonia) Meshkov and Kristi Meshkov; great grandchildren Huxley and Adeleine. Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life Service Friday, March 13, 2020, 11 A.M. at Tel Hai Retirement Community Stone Croft, 4000 Tree Line Drive, Honey Brook, PA. Visiting hour to precede service from 10 to 11 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Red Cross, 2221 Chestnut Street, Phila., PA, 19103. Online condolences at

www.thelabsfh.com.
THE LABS FUNERAL HOME, INC., Honey Brook, PA.

Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HARRISON's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -