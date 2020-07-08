OLSONHARRY A.
July 4, 2020, Age 96, formerly of Manayunk. Husband of the late Dorothy Dunst. Father of David J. Olson (Midge), Jack H. Olson (Linda) and Kimberly Magers (John). Grandfather of seven and Great-Grandfather of thirteen. Relatives and friends are invited to a Funeral Mass on Thursday, July 9th at 10 A.M., St. Titus Church, 3006 Keenwood Rd, Eagleville, PA. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Roxborough Manayunk Wissahickon Historical Society, Attn: Sylvia Myers, 6245 Ridge Ave., Phila., PA 19128.
