HARRY J. CHAPMAN Jr.
CHAPMAN
HARRY J., JR.


75 died peacefully June 25, 2020. Beloved husband to Anne Chapman (nee Kivlin) and loving father of Harry J. Chapman III, Denise Gejer (Dr. Eric), and Stephanie van Hengel (Peter). He is also survived by his five grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Monday evening from 6-8 P.M. in the JOSEPH A. FLUEHR III FUNERAL HOME, 800 Newtown-Richboro Rd. (at Holland Rd.) Richboro, PA 18954 and at St. Ignatius of Antioch Church, 999 Reading Ave. Yardley, PA 19067 on Tuesday from 10 A.M. until his Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Interment All Saints Cem. Newtown. Those attending the viewings and Funeral Mass will be required to wear masks. Flowers are welcome, but contributions to his favorite charity, Legacy of Life Foundation (501c3) 25 South Main St. #217 Yardley, PA 19067, would be preferred.

www.fluehr.com



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, Inc.
JUN
30
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Ignatius of Antioch Church
JUN
30
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Ignatius of Antioch Church
Funeral services provided by
Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, Inc.
800 Newtown-Richboro Road
Richboro, PA 18954
215-968-8585
