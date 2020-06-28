CHAPMAN





75 died peacefully June 25, 2020. Beloved husband to Anne Chapman (nee Kivlin) and loving father of Harry J. Chapman III, Denise Gejer (Dr. Eric), and Stephanie van Hengel (Peter). He is also survived by his five grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Monday evening from 6-8 P.M. in theand at St. Ignatius of Antioch Church, 999 Reading Ave. Yardley, PA 19067 on Tuesday from 10 A.M. until his Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Interment All Saints Cem. Newtown. Those attending the viewings and Funeral Mass will be required to wear masks. Flowers are welcome, but contributions to his favorite charity, Legacy of Life Foundation (501c3) 25 South Main St. #217 Yardley, PA 19067, would be preferred.

www.fluehr.com



